Dell launches PowerOne autonomous infrastructure

Dell is still dreaming the dream of a fully autonomous data centre, which has little or absolutely no human intervention. Today, with a new offering in line, it plans to move one step closer to making that dream a reality.

It debuted a new service called Dell EMC PowerOne, an autonomous infrastructure solution which should automate the management and maintenance of Dell EMC hardware in data centres.

PowerOne comes with PowerEdge servers, PowerMax storage, PowerSwitch networking, PowerProtect data protection and VMware virtualisation software, all integrated.

Customers will be able to get it through the company’s pay-as-you-go, data centre-as-a-service solution.

“IT is on a journey toward autonomous. IT is not ready to go completely hands-free 24/7, but with PowerOne, they can start to declare outcomes and rely on the system to handle the rest,” said Jon Siegal, Dell’s VP of product marketing.

“For example, with PowerOne, users can create a workload-ready VMware cluster with just a few clicks, and the system will automatically provision compute resources and create storage volumes”, he said.

Dell says PowerOne is another step towards its goal of simplifying IT operations, and making sure enterprises can easily set up on-premises infrastructure through an OpEx model. Analysts believe legacy hardware vendors are favourable towards such a solution.

“Everyone is doing it,” said IDC group VP Ashish Nadkarni, in an interview with DCK. “They are saying, you don’t need to go to the public cloud for a flexible consumption model, we can offer it to you on-premise.”

The Dell EMC PowerOne will be available November 22.

More details can be found on this link.