Dell launches subscription model for hybrid cloud deployments

Dell Technologies has a new hybrid cloud deployment offering, which it hopes will simplify the process of buying and scaling hybrid clouds.

Available with the Dell EMC VxRail, the new offering comes with everything needed for fast deployment, including both hardware and software, support and asset recovery.

Businesses interested in buying the services can opt for either a one-year or three-year plan, starting at $70 a month per node.

Dell claims it takes approximately two weeks to deploy the nodes, making it the “fastest hybrid cloud deployment” in the industry.

"In this hybrid and multi-cloud era, organisations see cloud computing as an operating model and not a destination," Deepak Patil, SVP and GM of Dell's Cloud Platforms and Solutions, said in a statement.

"They are seeking simplified IT experiences with common operations and cost transparency wherever their workloads are located."

With the new service, Dell has expanded its cloud portfolio, which in itself is a part of a larger set of consumption-based and as-a-service offerings it calls Dell Technologies on Demand.

The company’s goal is to tie its data centre and hybrid cloud offerings with public cloud providers, hence its partnership with VMware. VxRail’s job in the hybrid cloud puzzle is to deeply integrate all the tools across the VMware ecosystem.