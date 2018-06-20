Dell reveals latest green technology push

Dell has re-affirmed its commitment to environmentally-friendly technology with a range of new green policies.

In its annual 2020 Legacy of Good update, the company revealed how it is working to improve the environment impact of its work.

This includes utilising 73 million pounds of recycled materials in new Dell products since 2013, seeing more than 35,000 pounds of plastic from e-waste being re-used in other items. This includes its XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, which ships in packaging made with recovered ocean-bound plastics.

Dell has also introduced a range of design improvements to its packaging design which have saved 1.2 million pounds of materials due to design improvements, and the company has also jumped on the anti-plastic straw bandwagon, saying it will save 50,000 straws a month in the US alone by removing the items from its facilities.

Overall, Dell says it has reduced its energy intensity across its product portfolio by 60 per cent since 2012, meaning it is making progress towards its goal of 80 per cent by 2020.

Dell first launched the Legacy for Good project in 2013, aiming to help reduce its impact on the planet, which includes a number of charity projects across the world, such as a partnership with Ethiopian Ministry for Education and Camera Education that will see 1.2 million students in the country getting access to technology over the next three years.

“The Legacy of Good program reflects what’s possible when people and technology come together with purpose,” said Christine Fraser, Dell's chief responsibility officer. “Our customers, partners and teams care about this work now more than ever, and we will continue to seek innovative ways to deploy our resources, design out waste, celebrate inclusion and address the greatest need.”