Dell Technologies enjoys strong Q1 as remote working drives workstation demand

Not all businesses have experienced extreme turbulence at the hands of the ongoing pandemic. Dell Technologies, for example, surpassed analyst revenue predictions for Q1 according to its latest earnings report.

According to Reuters, the firm's success was driven by an increase in demand for workstations as a result of the transition to remote working.

The company’s Client Solutions Group - which handles desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets - was responsible for half of Dell's overall revenue, growing two percent for the quarter to $11.1 billion.

In terms of individual product categories, commercial notebooks proved most popular, achieving double digit percentage growth for both units shipped and revenue. According to Reuters, mobile workstations also saw “high-single-digit” revenue growth.

“In Q1, we saw orders with banking and financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences customers up 15 percent to 20 percent,” explained Jeff Clarke, Chief Operating Officer at Dell Technologies.

The company’s data centre business suffered a setback, however, with revenue falling eight percent to $7.57 billion.

Total revenue fell to $21.90 billion, but still exceeded analyst predictions, while net income fell to $143 million from $293 million the previous year.