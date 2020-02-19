Dell to sell RSA cybersecurity unit

Dell is offloading the cybersecurity company RSA to a consortium of investors led by Symphony Technology Group, in a deal worth $2.075 billion.

Besides Symphony, other notable investors include Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners. The deal is expected to close in the next six to nine months.

Dell acquired RSA when it purchased EMC Corp. in 2015 for $67 billion. EMC bought RSA in 2006 for roughly the same amount it's now being sold for - $2.1 billion.

According to Dell, the decision was driven by differences between RSA's approach to cybersecurity and its own.

“The strategies of RSA and Dell Technologies have evolved to address different business needs with different go-to-market models," wrote Jeff Clarke, COO and Vice Chairman at Dell Technologies.

"The sale of RSA gives us greater flexibility to focus on integrated innovation across Dell Technologies, while allowing RSA to focus on its strategy of providing risk, security and fraud teams with the ability to holistically manage digital risk.”

Products offered by RSA include RSA Archer, RSA NetWitness Platform, RSA SecurID, RSA Fraud and Risk Intelligence, as well as the annual RSA Security Conference, taking place in early March.