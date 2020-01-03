Dell users will be able to control their iPhones using their laptops

For office workers, one of the more annoying aspects of the daily grind is having to frequently switch between the desktop computer and the smartphone. Well, Dell has a new tool which should minimise the friction and make the experience much more enjoyable.

The company announced a new upgrade to its Mobile Connect software which now enables users to fully mirror an iPhone on the computer.

So far, Mobile Connect has only allowed users to make calls and read / send texts. Dell said users have made more than 150 million calls and texts since the inception of Mobile Connect, with half of that number falling onto Apple users.

If you have the software but can’t see the new features yet – don’t worry. It will be rolled out gradually, over the course of the next few months.

The feature has been available for Android since 2018. Calls and texts aside, users will also be able to drag and drop photos, videos and other documents. It will essentially work as an app mirroring tool, so ride sharing and social media apps should also work.

iPhone users will have to download a specific mobile app to take advantage of the tool. On the Windows side of things, the tools will work with Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro and Alienware laptops running Windows 10.