Dell Mobile Connect looks to streamline mobile working

Dell has revealed a new service that it believes will make mobile working easier than ever.

Announced at CES 2018, Dell Mobile Connect will lets you control your smartphone with your laptop. You can answer calls, receive and send texts, and even manage your apps.

This includes the ability to display notifications from your smartphone on a user's laptop, as well as giving the ability to act upon them, providing replies to urgent tasks.

At the time, app compatability is limited to Android offerings only, but Apple integration is in the pipeline, and should be available by the end of January.

Dell Mobile Connect uses a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect your smartphone to your laptop. For Android users, it will even mirror the device on the laptop.

“At Dell, innovation never sleeps. We’re passionate about creating technology that expands the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Sam Burd, president pf Dell's client solutions group.

"With Dell, the incredible product design you see on the outside makes for gorgeous machines, but one of our most striking advantages comes from the innovation within. Beauty and brawn lurk beneath those beautiful exteriors, revolutionising and redefining personal computing, and giving people experiences they want – and some they’ve never dreamed possible.”

Image Credit: Flickr / Toshiyuki IMAI