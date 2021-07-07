A new report from recruitment platform CodinGame suggests demand for DevOps expertize is on the rise, with six of the ten currently trending technologies relating to the discipline in one way or another.

Analyzing more than 300,000 custom-built tests that recruiters conducted on its platform in the first half of the year, CodinGame found that Docker, QA, Linux, Jenkins, AWS and Kubernetes dominated the list.

Docker, the open platform for developing, shipping and running applications, is the top trending technology this year, the report states. It’s usually used in the deployment stage of the DevOps ecosystem.

These six aside, the list also counts Git, React, Angular2+ and Node.js.

“When we surveyed global HR professionals at the end of 2020, almost half admitted that DevOps would be the hardest position to fill in 2021 due to exceptionally high demand,” explained Aude Barral, co-founder of CodinGame.

“That demand hasn’t softened based on our recent analysis of assessment tests sent by recruiters to candidates through our platform, and the skill sets they were testing. More recruiters are testing developers for skills relevant to DevOps and this trend shows no sign of slowing in the near future, with a global switch to remote working driving demand."