Demand for IT pros to rise next year

If you are an IT guy looking for a job (and I sincerely doubt you exist), then you might be in luck. A new survey suggests businesses will hire even more IT professionals next year.

The survey from specialist recruiter Robert Walters and British job board Jobsite is based on a poll of more than 700 senior technology pros in the UK. It says 47 per cent of managers in the technology sector will look to bolster their IT forces next year, with the majority going on cybersecurity, big data and analytics. The main focus is on cybersecurity – after high-profile breaches that happened during 2015 and 2016, IT pros are now looking to stay away from headlines. More than half (54 per cent) will be recruiting in the cybersecurity area next year.

This is followed by business intelligence (BI) and big data, with 36 per cent of answers. As usual, keepin IT pros in a company is a challenge, especially with the demand being so high. The report says that by offering flexible working hours (69 per cent), communicating career development opportunities (54 per cent) and providing training to demonstrate commitment (53 per cent) is the best way to retain employees.

“As businesses look to increase market share and drive cost efficiencies, analysis of external and internal data is becoming more and more prominent,” commented Lee Allen, Sales Director for Jobsite.

“Demand for BI and Big Data specialists is particularly high from employers in fields such as FMCG, media, automotive and manufacturing, with employers competing to secure top talent.”

