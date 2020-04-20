Demand for IT workers soars during coronavirus lockdown

While some industries are facing mass layoffs thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, others are showing unaltered – or even stronger than usual – growth. One of such industry is IT, where demand for staff remained strong throughout March and grew substantially in the first two weeks of April.

This is according to new reports from Totaljobs and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), which claim searches for IT roles rose by almost a third (31 percent) in the second week of April.

The novel coronavirus has forced millions into quarantine and many businesses - such as hotels, restaurants, hairdressers, shops and cafes - have been ordered to close.

With many ill-equipped to handle a disruption of this magnitude, businesses worldwide have been forced to lay off staff. Others are facing new challenges associated with the need to work remotely, which is one of the reasons for the surge in demand for IT staff.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, businesses were experiencing a shortage of skilled IT workers, which has only been exacerbated in the last two months.

“With so many firms facing serious challenges as a result of the pandemic, it is encouraging to see that opportunities remain in some parts of the labour market during these extraordinary times,” said Dr Adam Marshall, BCC Director General.