Demand for mainframe modernization is accelerating rapidly

The demand for mainframe modernization is rapidly accelerating among organizations worldwide, a new report from LzLabs has found.

The mainframe transformation company recently polled 650 IT leaders across the US, UK, Canada, and Europe, and found that virtually all (96 percent) IT leaders consider their organization’s mainframe applications important or critical to business operations.

However, many are struggling to hire new staff with mainframe skills, increasing the demand for more agile IT. Almost all IT leaders (98 percent) would consider migrating their applications off the mainframe completely.

Most IT leaders are also under the impression that, when supporting innovation objectives, it’s difficult to change mainframe applications. The majority (67 percent) believe their organization’s mainframe holds them back in their innovation journey, and some are worried about losing their competitive advantage due to IT not being able to keep up with business demands.

Consequently, IT leaders are “overwhelmingly” choosing the cloud as the target environment for mainframe workloads, LzLabs further stated. Were they to move their organization’s applications off the mainframe, 82 percent would choose either public, or hybrid cloud deployment models.

Right now, almost three-quarters (71 percent) of organizations are going through, or have gone through, an IT modernization process, up from 64 percent just two years ago.