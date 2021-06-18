Demand for programming talent is through the roof

The post-pandemic recovery and an increase in venture capital flowing into the UK tech industry have created a perfect storm, resulting in an unprecedented number of job vacancies for developers.

As reported by ZDNet , job search engine Adzuna found that more than 100,000 tech job offers have gone live every week over the past couple of months. One week in May broke all records, with 132,000 listings posted. For context, this time last year roughly 44,000 tech job offers were posted on Adzuna.

While the post-pandemic recovery has played a major role, increasing investment in UK tech companies has also factored in. In the first six months of the year, tech companies in the country raised more than $15.3 billion, almost matching the $16 billion invested across the whole of 2020.

Software developer is the most in-demand position, with more than 10,000 vacancies, followed by artificial intelligence (AI) and data science jobs such as AI engineer or programmer. The average salary for these positions is $82,314, the report claims.

However, pandemic recovery is not evenly distributed across the entire technology industry. While companies experiencing growth are hiring in bulk, a significant portion of the industry remains under pressure.

A separate report from RealBusinessRescue recently revealed that more than 40,000 SMEs in the country are at serious risk of shutting down, with more than 180,000 jobs under threat.