Despite raised awareness, worker cyber security practices aren't improving

Even though there has lately been a lot of talk about cybersecurity awareness amongst employees, their habits aren’t getting any better. As a matter of fact, SailPoint Technologies’ new report says they are actually getting worse.

The enterprise identity governance company issued a report based on a poll of 1,600 employees worldwide. In the report, it was stated that three in four respondents (75 per cent) still use identical passwords across different accounts, which includes both business and private accounts.

Four years ago, just above half (56 per cent) had this practice.

Besides the obvious risk that this type of behaviour represents for organisations, it also has a side-effect: IT experts are getting increasingly frustrated trying to secure and enable businesses to be more efficient.

Half of all respondents claim IT can be an ‘inconvenience’, which makes them skip IT policies, or deploy software without IT’s help.

“To secure and enable today’s modern workforce, the users have become the new ‘security perimeter’ and their digital identities are the common link across an organization’s IT ecosystem at every stage of its digital transformation,” said Juliette Rizkallah, CMO, SailPoint.

“By taking an identity-centric approach to security, IT can gain full visibility and control into which applications and data that users, including both human and non-human bots, are accessing to do their jobs. This approach allows enterprises of all sizes to confidently address the tension between enablement and security exposed in our Market Pulse Survey.”

To learn more about the report, visit this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns