Developer happiness correlates with application security hygiene

There is an intrinsic link between developer happiness and application security hygiene, claims a new report from Sonatype.

The firm's annual DevSecOps Community Survey claims happy developers are 3.6 times less likely to neglect security when it comes to the quality of their code. They are also 2.3 times more likely to set up automated security tools, and 1.3 times more likely to follow open source security policies.

Further, there seems to be a connection between the maturity of the DevOps practice and the happiness of developers. Staff working within a mature practice are 1.5 times more likely to enjoy their work, and 1.6 times more likely to recommend their employer to their peers.

However, despite the correlation between practice maturity and employee engagement, the volume of application breaches remains “alarming”, according to Sonatype.

More than a quarter (28 percent) of mature organisations have experienced an open-source component-related breach in the past year, compared to less than a fifth (19 percent) of those with immature DevOps.

“Developer happiness based on mature DevOps practices is fundamental to the quality and delivery of secure software,” said Derek Weeks, Vice President at Sonatype.

“By introducing mature DevOps practices, businesses can not only innovate faster, they can enhance their development teams’ job satisfaction, and ultimately differentiate themselves as employers – critical when so many companies face significant skills shortages and increased competition," he added.