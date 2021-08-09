Developers and security experts are in seriously high demand

As Europe emerges from the pandemic, businesses are looking to bolster their IT forces, but it seems that demand far outstrips supply.

According to a new report from the American non-profit IT association CompTia, there has been a “significant pick-up in hiring activity during Q1 2021”, compared to the year before.

Compared to Q4 2020, the number of job positions advertized across Europe rose by 9 percent, while compared to Q3 of the same year there are now 40 percent more jobs available. In total, there are now approximately 900,000 ads for new tech roles.

The CompTia report is based on employer job posting data that was aggregated by Burning Glass Technologies Labour Insights and covers 10 European markets. It asserts that the key categories for hiring include software developers, programmers and web developers; systems analysts and cybersecurity experts; IT support specialists and technicians; and network and system administrators and technicians.

Regardless of the industry, IT skills are growing more valuable by the day. Jobs for tech positions accounted for roughly 13 percent of all hiring ads for Q1 2021, up from 11 percent during 2020. CompTia believes this stems from the “ongoing trend of digital transformation and the growing presence of technology across industry sectors and businesses of all sizes”.

Information and communication, manufacturing, admin and support centers, professional, scientific and technical services, as well as financial and insurance, are the industries that are looking to hire most IT pros, the report concluded.