Developers not expected to understand business objectives

UK IT professionals do not expect software developers to understand business objectives, despite the fact they are considered pivotal to digital transformation.

This is according to a new survey by Mendix, which found that 90 percent of respondents do not consider an understanding of business needs a necessary trait among developers.

It also appears that many developers agree with this characterisation, as 40 percent consider themselves “problem solvers”, not decision makers. According to the report, this self-assessment limits developers' ability to participate in strategic decisions.

Conversely - almost paradoxically - nearly half of respondents also said IT is the core driver of their organisation’s digital transformation.

According to Mendix, software developers are underutilised in this sense, and in fact ideally positioned to drive innovation.

“The traditional, siloed approach of app development is not sustainable anymore. Today, we no longer need complex code to create a multitude of services – whether it’s an app to better track stock or a better way to map out insurance quotes on Excel," said Nick Ford, Chief Technology Evangelist at Mendix.

"To help alleviate the pressure on software developers, we need every employee to shift their mindset. It’s time to stop asking the IT team to solve micro problems. Instead, everyone is a potential developer that can solve problems. And that mindset change needs to start within the IT department itself," he added.