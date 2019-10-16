Digital architects struggling to meet digital transformation needs

Digital architects are having a tough time meeting the expectations of their superiors, with many reporting extremely high pressure in the workplace.

Based on a Couchbase poll of 450 heads of digital transformation responsible for managing data architecture at enterprises in the UK, France, Germany and the US, almost all reported being under some pressure to deliver digital projects.

Two fifths are experiencing “high” or “extremely high” pressure.

The difficulty of the task at hand only makes the challenge harder. More than two thirds of the respondents said that the technologies that they needed for digital transformation can sometimes “seem an insurmountable task”. Four in five have had to tone their ideas down for new IoT or mobile applications because of the data challenges that presented themselves.

The report states a “clear need” to overcome the challenges, saying that four in five moved beyond the planning phase and into actually delivering the projects.

“As digital transformation moves from plans to reality, architects have the critical role of ensuring that business ambitions can be realised,” said Ravi Mayuram, SVP of Engineering and CTO, Couchbase.

Mayuram added that the architect’s role is “critical”, as they have to “understand, evaluate and recommend the right tech”. They’re described as the “essential bridge between the business and developers.”

“They are the ones to future-proof the technology choices that form the foundations of the architecture for digital transformation projects. They are the ones to marry disruptive technologies that are being developed and brought to market with business initiatives that are underway to stay relevant in this modern economy - enabling businesses to transform, compete and win in their markets.”

At the same time, they’re struggling with the tech they have at their disposal, with the majority stating they’re wasting too much time dealing with legacy tech.