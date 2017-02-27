Digital cohesion inevitable, beneficial and dangerous at the same time

Consumers believe digital cohesion is both good and inevitable, but there are things that worry them, according to a new report by Juniper Networks.

During the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Juniper Networks released a report called Digital Cohesion, based on a poll of consumers in 16 countries, including the UK. Digital cohesion is a process where predictive, automated, network-based mega-services adapt to user behaviour.

Consumers predominantly believe it will have a positive effect on the development of society, but worry about the usual stuff – security and compliance.

Telecoms services need to re-examine the way they architect their networks, the report says. More than half (58 per cent) of IT decision makers have said increased automation and control are the biggest success factors of digital cohesion and digital transformation. For 56 per cent of respondents, the second biggest success factor was increased productivity.

For almost two thirds (64 per cent) security and compliance are the biggest risk factors. Only 25 per cent say they are “completely ready” to trust the security in the underlying networks and devices.

“Advances in networking are driving the push towards Digital Cohesion,” commented Rami Rahim, chief executive officer, Juniper Networks. At Juniper Networks, we envision self-driving networks that will help enable adaptive ‘mega services’ – transforming enterprise and consumer experiences and connecting them to people, services and information.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Wichy