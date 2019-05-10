Digital competency might be letting businesses down

Digital competencies, being skilful with new and emerging digital technologies, is unsurprisingly being seen as vital to business success.

A new report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, and based on a poll of more than 500 senior business and government leaders all over the world found that almost two thirds of businesses (65 per cent) are struggling to achieve important business goals because they lack these competencies.

Main business goal that suffers as a result of this lack is user experience, it was said.

When it comes to handling the problem, the report says that IT function plays a ‘pivotal role’. IT must be agile, which makes modernising the company IT infrastructure an essential target. Another important factor is communication and collaboration between IT and the rest of the company, which is crucial for improved digital performance and user experience.

Robert Powell, Editorial Director of EIU Thought Leadership said that the lesson everyone can draw out of this is clear – “do not hesitate, encourage internal collaboration, and, even if you feel ahead of your competition, never stop looking over your shoulder.”

The digital skills gap is considered one of the bigger challenges for the UK economy, going forward. A recent Tripwire report argued that businesses are at increased cybersecurity risk because they can’t find appropriate staff. And cybersecurity risks can lead to higher costs, ruined reputations and hurt businesses.

