Digital document processes leave a lot to be desired

Businesses are increasingly turning to digital documents, in spite of challenges when it comes to integration and collaboration.

Recently, workflow automation platform PandaDoc polled 1,000 professionals to see how they create and collaborate on digital documents. The firm found an overwhelming desire to use more digital documents, but also multiple challenges and roadblocks along the way.

For most of the survey’s respondents, digital documents are easier to create, collaborate on and complete than paper equivalents. More than half (56 percent) prefer electronic contracts over paper versions, with 46.5 percent having already signed one of these. Some have signed digital health-related documents, while a third signed employment contracts, sales proposals and quotes.

But almost all (93 percent) respondents said business proposals are a pain to create. For 92 percent, creating HR documents is quite the task, while a third (35.3 percent) said digital documents are difficult to integrate with other technology and systems of record.

“Our survey data demonstrates that while professionals across industries understand the value of going digital, they are frustrated because they feel they need to spend copious amounts of time working on their documents instead of putting their documents to work for them,” said Shawn Herring, PandaDoc VP, Marketing.

“Documents remain the essential glue of how business gets done, but many professionals are still stuck in manual legacy processes, or facing challenges in their digital document creation.”