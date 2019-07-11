Digital experiences can be the key to business success

Organisations that invest more into the digital employee experience have a better chance to grow, have a progressive culture, keep their best employees and generally be perceived as a better place to work.

This is the conclusion of VMware’s annual report into the state of the digital workspace technology.

Almost two thirds of employees choose where to work, depending on the flexibility of the digital tools required to operate, and even more (74 per cent) would love it if their current employer would pay more attention to this.

Another important factor to achieve the desired digital workplace includes greater collaboration between HR and IT, as this will boost productivity, as well as retention rates. On top of that it will allow for the better attraction of quality talent.

Four in five employees are calling for these two departments to better cooperate, adding that just one in ten collaborate all of the time.

And finally, employee education is crucial as it brings clarity about who’s responsible to give employees the digital experience they demand. Almost half of employees said they weren’t sure who to discuss the idea with.

“Every company’s greatest asset – and its key to success – lies in its human capital, thus listening to employees’ voices is critical for success in our digital present and future. These individuals can drive organisations forward by innovating, executing and leading in the marketplace, but only if they have the right digital tools to do so” says Jordi Ferrer, Vice President and General Manager UK & Ireland, VMware.