Digital innovation is overestimated, research claims

Digital innovation hasn't delivered the highest impact on businesses, as was expected, according to a new report by global managing consultancy A.T. Kearney. The report says 59 per cent of polled C-Suite executives claimed integrating new technologies in a an established infrastructure (59 per cent), and corporate culture (51 per cent), are the two biggest obstacles to a successful digital innovation.

“Companies can no longer ignore the impact digitisation can have on all aspects of commerce, including business processes, services, and transactions,” said Ramyani Basu, Principal at A.T. Kearney.

“Our data demonstrates a significant opportunity for organisations to leverage the power of digital innovation both internally and with an external ecosystem of players to build a long-term competitive advantage across business functions. And, while doing that, organisations shouldn't forget the social responsibility of bringing the whole organisation with them in this digital journey.”

These results are in contrast with other conclusions of the report, which says that digital innovation can improve business growth. For more than a third (36 per cent), greater customer acquisition is the most significant outcome of the process. For a fifth (20 per cent), the biggest advantage is in increased revenue. For more than two thirds (68 per cent), sales and customer services will benefit most, in the next three years, followed by operations and logistics (37 per cent), and marketing, innovation and R&D in third place with 27 per cent.

Just a fifth believes it will benefit the back-office, and 17 per cent believes it will benefit production.

Image Credit: Ditty_about_summer