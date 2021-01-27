Digital skills gap is biggest challenge for UK businesses in 2021

Digital transformation is a major strategic move for most organizations, but they are struggling to make it happen due to the ever-increasing skills gap. According to a new report from FDM Group, the lack of digitally skilled workers is a key pain point for 65 percent of businesses.

The Covid-19 pandemic caught many organizations off guard and the sudden pivot to digital environments highlighted gaps in employees’ digital skills.

Polling 200 business decision-makers for the report, FDM Group found that most companies plan to increase their digital skills training budgets to both facilitate digital transformation and assist with remote working. Seven in ten plan to offer existing workers reskilling and IT courses this year as well.

Most organizations will also be looking to bring in more IT staff to support remote working, as almost half of employees don’t expect to be back in their offices this year.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc for businesses, with millions of workers missing out on vital digital skills development due to furlough and remote working constraints,” said Rod Flavell, CEO at FDM Group.

“With the added pressure of strict lockdown measures forcing many people to juggle childcare alongside their day job, companies need to move quickly to increase digital skills provision as a matter of urgency."