Digital skills such as analytics are the most in-demand

Almost all companies are looking to digitally transform and improve their businesses through the use of technology, but they’re lacking properly skilled staff to make that dream a reality.

This is according to a new report by Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), which claims that businesses mostly look for workers skilled in analytics, user experience, automation, IT architecture and artificial intelligence (AI).

To digitally transform, means to create a superior customer and employee experience, the report argues, adding that soft skills have become as important as technical ones. For that reason, not only are they looking for people with abovementioned skills, but also those that excel working in a team, have leadership traits, as well as good communication skills.

Empathy and learnability aren’t really high on their agenda, though, which is something IKI considers a mistake.

Analytics, communication and adaptability are most scarce of the bunch.

“There is not just a talent war – it’s a famine. To succeed, companies must hire, develop, and retain talent better than their competition,” commented Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.

“As enterprises progress in their digital journeys, the winners will be those who utilize multiple hiring sources and reskill workers in a culture of lifelong learning – invest in their people, who are the ultimate differentiator in a commoditized world. This is further validation of Infosys’ commitment to continuous learning and reskilling that has been a bedrock of our success for over three decades. “