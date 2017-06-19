Digital solutions generating half of organisations' revenue

Digital solutions are becoming an increasingly profitable operation for many businesses, generating almost half of revenue (47 per cent) for most major organisations, according to a new report.

That's according to Pure Storage which surveyed 9,000 businesses in 24 countries and in three regions (US, EMEA, Asia Pacific), and found that digital transformation is ‘no longer a buzzword’ but is, in fact, actually happening right now.

But despite clear progress, businesses are still being held back from becoming ‘truly digital’, the company says, with the biggest roadblocks being technical complexity, and a strategic uncertainty from an infrastructure standpoint.

On average, businesses are running 41 per cent of apps with traditional on-premises IT. That is higher from both public and private clouds. Public cloud, according to the report, will grow most in the next two years.

What’s interesting is that some businesses have moved parts of their workloads back to on-premise solutions (43 per cent of businesses in North America), mostly because of security concerns. In EMEA, two thirds (65 per cent) reduced public cloud usage in the last year for the same reasons.

Businesses run 22 per cent of apps via SaaS, and 51 per cent expect their SaaS usage to increase within the next two years.

“Emerging technologies have started to drive true digital transformation, but businesses remain in a cycle of lure and regret when it comes to public cloud,” said Scott Dietzen, CEO of Pure Storage. “Rather than being viewed as competing options, companies should embrace cloud and on-premises storage as complementary offerings. By doing so, storage infrastructure becomes agile and future-proof, which drives the data advantage that enterprises seek.”

Image source: Shutterstock/TechnoVectors