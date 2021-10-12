Digital tech helped save many businesses during lockdown

Deploying new digital technologies was among the most influential changes small UK businesses made in an effort to weather the pandemic, according to a new report from Small Business Britain and BT Skills for Tomorrow

Surveying more than 1,000 SMBs across the country, the two organizations found 74 percent are using social media marketing more frequently, 43 percent are using more e-commerce solutions, and 30 percent are relying more heavily on paid social media adverts.

Despite the grim outlook (more than half of SMBs suffered a reduction in income as a result of the pandemic), most businesses are in high spirits - and technology has played a key role. More than half (55 percent) feel the changes they have made to their business have been positive, paving the road to recovery.

However, to use these tools properly, businesses will need a reliable internet connection and a little education, the report states. Compared to a year ago, 65 percent more businesses say their need for reliable broadband has grown, 55 percent claim they need help with digital marketing and 42 percent need help with “digital skills in general”.

The pandemic has pushed remote working into the mainstream, forcing many employees to use certain technologies for the first time. Video conferencing, online collaboration tools, chat apps and the like have completely transformed the requirements of modern office work, leaving many in need of faster connections and better hardware.