Digital transformation a miracle worker for businesses

UK organisations with successful digital transformations are reaping the benefits, according to a new report by Coleman Parkes. The report, entitled “Keeping Score: Why Digital Transformation Matters”, says that businesses with successful digital transformation initiatives achieved 71 per cent improvement in customer experience, 34 per cent increase in new revenue, and 29 per cent increase in speed to market.

Digital transformation efforts have mostly been done with customer experience in mind. The report says it allowed organisations to improve their interaction with customers (83 per cent), invest in necessary talent (76 per cent), and to re-think cybersecurity, with digital transformation in mind (81 per cent).

“This study demonstrates the strong connection between UK business performance and the technologies and practices that underpin digital transformation,” says Otto Berkes, chief technology officer at CA Technologies.

“The ascendancy of customer experience is driving technology—specifically software—into the heart of every company’s business model and cannot be ignored.”

Both employee productivity and operational efficiency have risen by a third – 34 per cent, the report adds. The quality of applications rose 38 per cent, and employee retention and recruitment is up 65 per cent. Almost a third (31 per cent) think they’re ‘significantly ahead’ of the competition, as the result of digital transformation.

Writing a book on the topic, Berkes added: “The road to the future involves the creation of a modern software factory that thrives on an agile and efficient software development process that is constantly translating customer need into delivered experience.”