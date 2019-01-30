Digital transformation rate starting to slow, report claims

Organisations’ digital transformation efforts are becoming too slow paced, and business leaders aren’t too happy about it, new research has found.

This is according to a report from Dell Technologies based on a poll of 4,600 business leaders in organisations of various sizes, located all over the world.

More than three quarters (78 per cent) of respondents said they expected digital transformation to be more widespread through their organisation. The majority believes that this will start causing serious trouble within five years, as they’ll no longer be able to meet customer demands.

And finally, some worry their business will be left behind.

Interestingly enough, it’s the developing countries that are leading the way with digital transformation – India, Brazil and Thailand are at the very top of global rankings. On the other end of the spectrum are countries like Japan, Denmark and France. The UK is placed 19th, in front of Germany but behind Russia and Spain.

When it comes to rules and regulations, a third doesn’t believe their company will align itself with the GDPR, and a third don’t trust their own organisation to protect customer data.

“In the near future, every organisation will need to be a digital organisation, but our research indicates that the majority still have a long way to go,” says Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies.

“Organisations need to modernise their technology to participate in the unprecedented opportunity of digital transformation. The time to act is now.”

