Digital transformation being held up by lack of collaboration

A vast majority of businesses (89 per cent) aren’t satisfied with the people running their digital transformation. This is according to NTT’s new report, which claims that almost three quarters of polled businesses are in the middle of transforming.

Despite limited success with digital transformation, most respondents believe they need “radical, far-reaching” changes. Pair that with the lack of strong leadership, and what you get is a bunch of undecisive businesses, the report states.

It further adds that leaders need to change themselves, build a different environment and create new behavioural priorities. That should create a more proactive approach to transformation, which should be a welcome change.

The report concludes that there is a connection between a company’s digital transformation competence, and their digital maturity. Less than a third (29 per cent) embrace this process as a joint business/IT effort, while in half of the cases, the projects are still IT-led.

“Organizations are still grappling with how to shape their business to capitalise on a connected future,” said Wayne Speechly, VP of Advanced Competencies, NTT Ltd.

“Digital creates the opportunity for value to be constantly derived from transformation initiatives across the business. Organizations should focus less on perfecting a grand digital plan, and more on taking considered and iterative steps in their transformation journey to progress value and clarity of subsequent moves. For various reasons, an organization is its own worst enemy, so any change has to be supported by pragmatic, self-aware leadership who are themselves changing.”

The full report, the 2019 Digital Means Business Report, can be found on this link.