Digital transformation forcing IT departments' inclusion

Digital transformation efforts businesses are going through lately, are forcing IT departments to collaborate with the rest of their organisations on new projects. This is according to a new report by Robert Half Technology.

For the majority of IT directors (79 per cent), the number of business projects in which IT departments collaborate has risen either ‘somewhat’ (64 per cent), or ‘significantly’ (15 per cent). This is compared to 2011. For almost a fifth (19 per cent), there has been almost no change (rising to 24 per cent among large companies), and just two per cent said the number had actually decreased. Almost half (44 per cent) of IT directors introduced data analytics, and 42 per cent are looking to digitise operational processes.

Another quarter (28 per cent) said they are using data analytics to better understand their customers. “The partnership between business transformation projects and the IT department continues as technology has become an integral part of doing business in today’s world,” said Neil Owen, director at Robert Half Technology.

“With increased investment into new technology platforms that support key business outcomes, organisations are trying to manage how these services come together to achieve a maximum return.

“The need for agile development and DevOps to support this trend means that IT professionals with strong communication and collaboration skills as well as technical experience and knowledge are in increasing demand. We are seeing a strong demand for professionals with skills in agile project management methodologies, business intelligence expertise and applications support.”

