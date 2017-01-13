Digital transformation 'fundamentally' changing cybersecurity

Digital transformation is forcing ‘fundamental changes to cybersecurity strategies’, more than two thirds (69 per cent) IT executives are saying. The conclusion was released in a new report by BMC and Forbes Insight. Among the critical assets that need protecting are financial and customer information, brand reputation, intellectual property and employee information. Most work, when it comes to cybersecurity, is around cloud. Almost two thirds (65 per cent) of respondents said public clouds have the biggest security implications. This year’s report is all about accountability. More than half (52 per cent) said accountability for breaches has increased for their operations teams.

“Make no mistake, cybersecurity is a critical initiative across the board. Every company, government, and society is seeking new innovative paths to drive our digital future, but all are battling increased threats from phishing, ransomware, and known vulnerabilities,” said Bill Berutti, president of security and compliance at BMC.

“Businesses need to tear down security and operations walls – or keep getting hacked. BMC is continuing to deliver highly sophisticated SecOps solutions that are illustrating our commitment and leadership in addressing these top customer priorities.”

“The biggest fear of the CIOs and CISOs I speak to is seeing their companies on the front page of The Wall Street Journal because they’ve had a massive breach,” says Sean Pike, program vice president for security products at IDC.

BMC says organisations should act now, otherwise they’re leaving corporate assets vulnerable to hackers. Here are three BMC’s recommendations for everyone:

“Create a modern cybersecurity strategy backed by a solid business model, including spending proposals that target security spending in areas of greatest impact. Increase efforts to secure mission-critical assets. Devote additional personnel and technology to ensure the enterprise is secure. Develop an enterprise-wide culture of security that includes key stakeholders like the line of business owners who can help reduce “weak link” security gaps.”

