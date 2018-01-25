Digital transformation hype not reflected by reality

Contrary to popular belief, digital transformation is not something that can be achieved over night, and definitely not something that gets done without a few hiccups, new research has said.

A report from Claranet found that business leaders have a somewhat distorted image of the process of digitising their organisation.

Claranet says organisations are facing a ‘wide range’ of organisational, technical and operational barriers, and advises business leaders to ‘put the apps and increased automation at the heart’ of their IT strategy.

All of this was listed the report entitled Beyond Digital Transformation: Reality check for European IT and Digital leaders, which is based on a poll of 750 decision-makers in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Benelux.

According to the report, skill shortages, lack of time to make changes, and a lack of support from senior management are the biggest barriers to successful digitisation. There’s also a lack of experimentation, as well as the fact that some are ‘stuck in a reactive mode’. For some, their apps are time-consuming and complicated to maintain, as well.

Commenting on the research findings, Michel Robert, Claranet’s UK managing director, said: “Business and IT leaders are facing ever-increasing amounts of pressure to transform their operations. Greater levels of competition, heightening customer demands and decreasing tolerance for technology faults and inflexible IT systems, are all creating new imperatives for change. It should come as little surprise that so many businesses have bought into the concept of ‘digital transformation’.

“But for most, that change will take time to implement, and while the increasingly-common term digital transformation conjures up images of overnight metamorphosis, this research confirms that the picture, especially for mid-market organisations, is much more complicated.”

Claranet’s full report can be found on this link.

