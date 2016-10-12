Digital transformation is making businesses anxious

For enterprises everywhere, digital transformation is a top priority. However, it is also a ‘source of anxiety’. These are the conclusions of a new in-depth report by identity security specialists Ping Identity. The report, entitled “The State of Digital Transformation Report 2016”, says the majority of IT decision makers have yet to complete technology deployments and address the initiatives essential to making the transition.

The report states that security and identity access management are being seen as crucial digital transformation initiatives. Surveying IT decision makers in the UK, France, Germany and United States, the report says that the UK leads against other countries, when it comes to replacing legacy employee software with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Almost nine in ten (88 per cent) have either fully implemented SaaS, or are currently in process. Globally, the percentage sits at 71.

For 82 per cent, globally, security has become an even bigger challenge as they switched to the cloud, and for 90 per cent, identity and access management technologies are essential for the success of their digital transformation efforts.

“Above cloud, mobile and IoT, enterprises view security and Identity and Access Management as the make-or-break factors for winning in the digital economy,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity.

“This research reveals how a company’s ability to succeed at everything from delivering personal, convenient and trusted mobile customer experiences to moving infrastructure to the more cost-efficient cloud hinges on having the right security measures in place, including secure access for employees, partners and customers.”