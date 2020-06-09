Digital transformation isn't happening fast enough

Digital transformation is no longer a matter of choice for businesses – it’s a matter of survival. Organisations that successfully transform report increased savings and earnings, better employee retention, as well as improved customer satisfaction.

Businesses that fail to transform – or take too long to do so - risk being left behind by fast-moving rivals and ultimately lagging too far behind to remain operational.

According to a new report from Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, one in two decision-makers admit their organisation is not innovating at a competitive rate.

This is due to a number of challenges, including the lack of a skilled in-house workforce (41 percent) and a restrictive budget (33 percent).

Businesses are looking to solve the skills problem by turning to low-code, according to the report, which states that almost half of the respondents expect their organisation to introduce a low-code development platform before the year's end.

Of all the benefits digital transformation offers, businesses are primarily focused on two elements: customer experience (54 percent) and employee productivity (50 percent). Both, the report argues, are “crucial” for supporting a modern, agile workforce.

These initiatives are mostly driven by CEOs, although Boomi expects digital transformation to be a “companywide responsibility” within a few years.

“Employees drive every business process and interaction. Investing in your workforce today by improving their training, workflow, and resources with technology will position your company as the one to beat,” said Chris Port, Chief Operating Officer for Boomi.

“It takes the right kind of culture and the right people to continuously out-change and get ahead of the competition. Modernisation and innovation needs to start today and then never stop.”