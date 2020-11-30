Digital transformation looks to get back on track in 2021

As we move into 2021, digital transformation remains the number one priority for the majority of CIOs at Fortune 500 companies.

This is according to a new report from digital adoption platform WalkMe, which argues that CIOs will be using digital transformation to drive change leadership, future-proof their businesses to make sure they are resilient to future crises, and improve employee satisfaction.

Polling 100 CIOs for the report, WalkMe understood that there were very few IT budget cuts in 2020, despite the pandemic and widespread cost-cutting measures.

“This data, gathered from top CIOs around the world, shows that they will be seeking dramatic improvements, especially significantly higher ROI (10-20 percent+) from their IT investment next year,” said Dion Hinchcliffe, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, which was commissioned for the report.

In terms of IT ROI, almost half of CIOs expect at least a 10 percent increase, while a quarter are looking for 20 percent or more. Customer and employee experience were cited as the main challenges for CIOs looking to digitally transform their organizations.

Businesses are most worried about customer onboarding and, where workers are concerned, enabling remote working through new technology.

“Our survey surfaced the focal priorities of CIOs going into 2021, with digital transformation standing head and shoulders above all other concerns. These leading CIOs expect to be aided by powerful new technologies like digital adoption platforms, automation technologies, and next-generation analytics,” noted Hinchcliffe.