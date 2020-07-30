Digital transformation 'requires dual-track approach'

If businesses want “lasting digital transformation success”, focusing on enterprise-wide transformation will not suffice. This is according to a new report from Quick Base, a low-code platform for operational agility.

Based on a poll of 445 business leaders in various industries, the report argues that businesses should pursue a dual-track approach instead.

The company bases its conclusion on the fact that four in ten (39 percent) executives cited the lack of a cohesive enterprise-wide transformation strategy as the key reason these initiatives don’t succeed, while 90% believe success requires a combined approach, tackling innovation at both the enterprise and critical business-process levels.

As the name suggests, dual-track transformation involves two combined considerations. The first is an enterprise-wide initiative that focuses on identifying and implementing new technology across the company. The second, often overlooked, is the business’ ability to rapidly connect and modernize the hundreds of essential processes that cross business workflows and workgroups, achieved by enabling rapid-cycle innovation.

“The pace and scale of innovation now is like nothing we’ve ever seen before - businesses need to move even faster and drive operational agility in order to adapt and prepare for basically anything,” said Ed Jennings, CEO at Quick Base.

“But despite existing large-scale digital transformation efforts, siloed data, onerous processes and rigid systems are holding people on the front lines back. The findings of this report were super clear: companies need to expand on conventional approaches in order to empower their employees to solve problems and reach their full potential.”