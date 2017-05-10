Digital transformation will put you ahead of the competition

More than two thirds of network managers in the UK consider the digital strategy an important part in tackling competition. However, almost half (49 per cent) look at legacy technologies as something that’s holding them back in this endeavour.

This is according to a new report by Axians UK, released earlier today.

Digital transformation is serious business. It’s essential to delivering a satisfying customer experience, yet if done poorly, could force companies into administration. As digital strategy becomes a priority for more businesses, network changes that are necessary to sustain secure and agile businesses are being missed, the report states.

“Organisations are currently risking reputation and can’t always obtain the adequate skills in the network, causing disparity between the long-term vision of the business, and the reality of the here and now for network managers,” commented Russell Crampin, UK Managing Director at Axians UK.

“CIO’s must look beyond software and focus on utilising people internally and externally to truly address the digital strategy and secure long term success.”

More than four in ten (44 per cent) say their company struggles finding the IT skills or talent in areas that can’t be automated. Two thirds (62 per cent) believe that with new technology, their company would be more profitable.

To successfully implement a digital strategy, respondents identified the following as important:

- network management (94 per cent),

- security (92 per cent),

- network visibility (90 per cent),

- educated staff (89 per cent),

- flexibility/agility (89 per cent),

- application performance (86 per cent),

- scalability (84 per cent),

- automation (76 per cent).

Crampin continues: “By investing in Axians’ experience in the network, and supporting the investment in next generation networking like SD-WAN, organisations can build a solution to fit their own business challenges. By doing so, companies can scale, be flexible and agile, while making the changes necessary to implement a digital strategy which will ultimately enable them to continue to address and improve the customer experience – but with fewer casualties along the way.”

Image Credit: Chombosan / Shutterstock