Digital workplaces could be the key to business success

New research suggests that organisations without the right infrastructure in place to support flexible working risk being outpaced by savvier competitors.

In their latest white paper titled The Modern Workplace, Ingram Micro Cloud and Microsoft reveal that 60 per cent of under 35's place greater value on the ability to work remotely over generous holiday allowances.

Organisations are increasingly adopting mobile, remote and flexible working because of the numerous benefits offered including higher productivity levels. However, to achieve these benefits, the right tools and technologies must be in place.

Under 35's are quite comfortable using cloud-based collaborative, file hosting and sharing tools to do their jobs and look down on employers which are unable to provide these tools.

Director of UK Business at M-Files, Tim Waterton explained how businesses need to think smarter about implementing the right technologies to attract younger staff, saying:

“In the pursuit of a better work-life balance, under 35’s are actively seeking flexible and remote working practices but whether they can find them from their employers is another matter. Not only is it a case of whether an employer offers this, but it’s also how. In theory, it should be simple, intuitive and seamless to access work remotely, but we know this not the case. In fact, a survey we ran ourselves (M-Files) across 250 IT decision-makers revealed that 90 per cent found it at least somewhat challenging to search for and access documents when working remotely.”

Waterton also shed light on the fact that organisations should provide employees with the same easy access to documents when they're out of the office as they do when at their desks. As digital natives begin to join the workforce in greater numbers, this will become increasingly important.

Firms that are unable to provide under 35's with the tools they are accustomed to risk losing employees to their more tech savvy competitors.

Image Credit: Bruce Mars / Pixelbay