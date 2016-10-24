Digitisation brings new challenges to CIOs everywhere

Digital disrupters, such as AirBnB or Uber, are forcing traditional businesses to digitally transform, according to a new report by international IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis. Polling 708 CIOs worldwide, it says that 73 per cent of organisations worldwide are digitally enabled ‘to some extent’. The report, entitled Logicalis Global CIO Survey 2016, says digital disrupters take up seven per cent of businesses.

Early adopters account for 22 per cent, while the early majority is at about 45 per cent. Almost a quarter (22 per cent) fall into the ‘late majority’ category, while there is just five per cent of those considered ‘laggards’, or not being digitally enabled, at all. “This speaks both to the huge benefits that digital transformation brings, but also the scale of the challenge posed by digital disrupters and early transformers – while such a rapid transformation almost certainly means big changes for CIOs and IT departments,” commented Mark Rogers, Chief Executive Officer, Logicalis Group. Increasing digitisation is a huge challenge for CIOs, the report states.

In many cases, IT purchases are being made without consulting the CIO. Distributed and Shadow IT is no longer considered ‘subversive’, but instead a positive, and essential element of digital transformation.

Commenting on the trend Vince DeLuca, Chief Executive Officer, Logicalis US, said: “The challenge for IT departments and CIOs is to find ways to support these specialists effectively – securing the network and vital data without stifling the ‘shadow innovation’ their skills support.” To tackle the various issues, CIOs are increasingly looking outside for help – a quarter outsource most of their IT.

“As digital innovation accelerates, the winners will create new customer experiences, make faster and better decisions through smarter collaboration, and create new digital business models and revenue streams, securely,” Rogers concluded.