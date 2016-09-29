Disaster recovery testing rises as confidence in these plans drops

Even though more companies are testing disaster recovery than ever before, their confidence is at an ‘all-time low’. This is according to new research by Databarracks, based on a poll of 350 IT decision makers in the UK. In its sixth Data Health Check report, it says that in the last 12 months, 45 per cent have tested disaster recovery, and another 18 per cent are planning to do so.

When it comes to the fall in confidence, the number of companies that are ‘very confident’ in their disaster recovery plans is down to 32 per cent this year, from 41 per cent in 2015. Those who ‘had concerns’, or had no confidence ‘at all’, rose from 11 per cent last year, to 15 per cent this year.

“We were encouraged to see that the number of organisations with a business continuity plan, and one that is regularly tested at that, has increased significantly over the last 12 months,” said Oscar Arean, technical operations manager at Databarracks.

Reported data loss is on the decline, human error is still the number one cause for the issue, and in the last six years, the number of businesses with a continuity plan has jumped from 37 to 67 per cent.

“Disaster recovery isn’t a luxury insurance policy anymore, as our reliance on technology increases it is absolutely essential for every business. To see so many organisations proactively taking steps to improve their business continuity is encouraging.

The findings also showed that data loss has been on a steady decline over the years, indicating that organisations are generally becoming better at managing and protecting their IT estates.” The full report can be found on this link.

Photo Credit: Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock