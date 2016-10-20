Disasters are great motivators to switch to cloud

IT spending among organisations is mostly motivated by system failures and security breaches, according to a new report by E.ON and IT analyst Freeform Dynamics. According to the duo, the IT spending is usually focused on cloud computing, as 60 per cent of IT pros are looking to invest in the cloud in the next three years, to solve their problems.

Even though the cloud is perceived as a saviour, its implementation is not as simple as straightforward as they’d want it to be. Out of 200 companies surveyed, half said they experienced data security issues and runaway costs.

Among the top performers, it’s clear – cloud services are an important element of their IT strategy, but for 84 per cent – having an on-premise infrastructure is considered vital.

“The reality is that the market for cloud computing services is still very young. Cloud is really not some kind of magic – it’s just a different way of delivering IT services, which is very good in some situations but counterproductive and/or troublesome in others, and often isn’t going to make that much difference at all,” said Dale Vile, Managing Director of IT analysts Freeform Dynamics.

“Cloud adoption, however, is definitely NOT at the expense of on-premise IT systems. And with the centre of gravity for IT delivery remaining on-site, system reliability, utilisation of data hall space and efficient operation of the datacentre is key.”

