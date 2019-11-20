Disconnect between IT security and ops teams putting businesses at risk

IT operations teams and security teams within a company don’t communicate as well as they could, which makes the entire organisation more vulnerable to cyber-threats than it should be.

This is the conclusion of a new Tanium report, based on a poll of 400 IT leaders from large enterprises.

The report claims that many organisations struggle to have those two departments communicate well, and among those that do, a significant portion is reporting tough times “maintaining basic IT hygiene”.

Teams with “strained relationships” take roughly two weeks extra to fix an IT vulnerability, compared to those with “healthy relationships”.

And don’t think you can just throw money at the problem and make it go away. Increased investing in IT solutions doesn’t necessarily mean more success on this field. Instead, it will only create false confidence among security and IT ops teams

Even though the majority claim they can act instantly on a security check, and could report a breach within 72 hours, just half believe they have full visibility into the vulnerabilities and risks.

Most respondents struggle to gain end-to-end endpoint visibility, leading to poor IT hygiene, limited agility, vulnerability and poor team collaboration.

“IT security is increasingly a boardroom-level issue and businesses have accordingly started to invest much more in shoring up their defences. Yet there’s a prevailing misconception that investing in multiple point solutions is the most comprehensive way to prepare for cyberthreats,” said Chris Hodson, EMEA CISO at Tanium.

“In fact, quite the opposite is true. Having multiple pieces of cybersecurity software is helping to cement these internal tensions between IT operations and security teams, as well as contributing to this increasingly siloed approach to security, which further leaves the business vulnerable.”