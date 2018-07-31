Dixons Carphone cyber breach could have affected millions more

When Dixons Carphone first revealed that it had suffered a data breach last year, the retailer said that 1.2m customers had been affected.

However, now the company is saying that the personal data, including names, addresses and email addresses, of 10m customers has been obtained by hackers. Fortunately no bank details were taken and Dixons Carphone has found no evidence of fraud as a result of the breach.

The hackers also obtained the records of 5.9m payments cards but luckily most of the cards were protected by the chip and pin system.

Dixons Carphone said that it was “very sorry for any distress” caused as a result of the breach and that it would be apologising to the customers whose personal data was exposed in the breach.

The retailer is currently working with leading cyber security experts to learn more about the extent of the breach and it has imposed further security measures to safeguard customer information.

The National Crime Agency has been investigating the breach and the agency is working with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Information Commissioner's Office.

Chief Executive of Dixons Carphone, Alex Baldock offered further details on how the retailer is working to make things right for its customers in a statement, saying:

"Since our data security review uncovered last year's breach, we've been working around the clock to put it right. That's included closing off the unauthorised access, adding new security measures and launching an immediate investigation, which has allowed us to build a fuller understanding of the incident that we're updating on today. As a precaution, we're now also contacting all our customers to apologise and advise on the steps they can take to protect themselves."

Image Credit: Ai825 / Shutterstock