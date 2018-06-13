Dixons Carphone reveals major data breach

Dixons Carphone has revealed that it suffered a huge data breach in which 5.9m payment cards and 1.2m personal data records were obtained by hackers.

The company is currently investigating the breach which occurred in July of last year but as of now there is no evidence that any of the cards involved in the breach have been used fraudulently.

According to Dixons Carphone, hackers made “an attempt to compromise” 5.8m credit and debit cards though only 105,000 cards without chip-and-pin protection were leaked.

The hackers responsible for the breach tried to gain access to one of the processing systems used by Currys PC World and Dixons Travel stores.

The National Cyber Security Centre noted that it is working with Dixons Carphone and other agencies to better understand how this data breach has affected customers in the UK.

This breach stands out because usually just names, email addresses and login credentials are leaked but this time customer payment details were also obtained by hackers. Fortunately though, chip and pin protection has prevented the hackers behind the breach from using the leaked cards fraudulently.

Chief Executive of Dixons Carphone, Alex Baldock apologised for the breach and tried his best to reassure customers in a statement, saying:

"The protection of our data has to be at the heart of our business, and we've fallen short here. We've taken action to close off this unauthorised access and though we have currently no evidence of fraud as a result of these incidents, we are taking this extremely seriously,"

More details surrounding the breach will likely be revealed by Dixons Carphone once its investigation of the incident is complete.

