Do your ex-employees still know all their work passwords?

When employees leave the company, the login credentials at their former workplace rarely change, meaning that unless they magically forget the passwords, these employees will be able to access sensitive corporate data even when working somewhere else.

My1Login recently polled 1,000 employees and 1,000 business leaders on their credential practices and found that just over half (51 percent) of business leaders use a Single Sign-On (SSO) solution.

SSO, My1Login claims, gives employees a passwordless experience and is one of the ways to improve the security of employee offboarding.

Furthermore, just 20 percent of business leaders use an SSO solution that works with all applications, meaning that for many - it beats the purpose of using the tool in the first place. More than a quarter (27 percent) say their employees need to log into other applications that fall outside of SSO.

At the same time, employees aren’t enjoying their passwords experiences, either, with almost two-thirds (63 percent) of business leaders believing employees have “too many passwords to remember”. My1Login believes that with fewer passwords, employee productivity and security could be given a major boost.

“Offboarding is a blind spot in organizations’ cyber security defenses, with many failing to realize, or act on, the threat posed by employees leaving a company with knowledge of business passwords that protect sensitive and confidential data,” commented Mike Newman, CEO at My1Login.

“The risks surrounding offboarding have been heightened during the pandemic as organizations have adopted remote and hybrid working practices, meaning offboarding can take longer and businesses have less direct control over the process due to the increasing proliferation of cloud apps.”