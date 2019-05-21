Drone makers could be the next Chinese firms banned by US

Huawei may have been the largest Chinese company to face the American banhammer, but it seems that it's far from being the only one. New reports suggest that after Huawei, Chinese drone makers may face a similar fate.

According to Reuters, the US Department of Homeland Security has warned US companies about using Chinese drones. According to the warning, there are “strong concerns about any technology product that takes American data into the territory of an authoritarian state that permits its intelligence services to have unfettered access to that data or otherwise abuses that access.”

The Department “recently released an industry alert providing organizations with information related to the inherit risks associated with using UAS technology manufactured in China and measures to reduce such risk.”

It warned American companies to “be aware of whether your UAS data is being stored by the vendor or other third parties. If it is being stored, find out how, where, and for how long.”

The US is currently in a full-blown trade war with China. Huawei is arguably the biggest victim of the war, so far. The US president has signed an order that placed the company on a black list of sorts, which resulted in many large companies, like Qualcomm or Google, to sever ties with the Chinese telecoms giant.

Huawei was accused of cooperating, or being forced to cooperate, with the Chinese government, in an effort to spy on the west. Apparently, they'd do it through 5G infrastructure, which Huawei can build.

Huawei has denied these allegations vigorously.

Image Credit: Pixabay / Pexels