Dropbox adds cold storage layer to ensure cheaper computing

Dropbox has launched a new storage service aimed at providing a cheaper and easier way to backup your valuable files.

The company has looked to address the fact that many customers use Dropbox as a backup solution, storing files they later rarely use, and now sees this as an opportunity, rather than as a problem.

The potential problem with the fact that Dropbox is being used a lot like a backup solution is that storage is expensive, especially if you want to allow customers a cheap and fast way to access their data.

Dropbox has seen it as an opportunity to offer a new service, which it calls Cold Storage. Unlike warm storage, which it calls Magic Pocket, cold storage uses a different method to store and retrieve data. That allows the company to keep the retrieval speed its customers are used to, while being cheaper at the same time.

“When one is talking about cold storage, we are thinking of files that are accessed less often. And for those files, we can make some trade-offs between storage, performance and network bandwidth,” Preslav Le, a software engineer in charge of the cold storage project, told TechCrunch.

Explaining the details in a technical blog, Dropbox says cold storage uses less disk space, but keeps the same availability and endurance. Customers will never know the difference, it was said.

“Our cold tier runs on the same hardware and network but saves costs through innovatively reducing disk usage by 25 per cent, without compromising durability or availability. The end experience for users is almost indistinguishable between the two tiers,” Dropbox wrote in a blog post announcing the new feature.

Dropbox expects the new offering to save them up to 15 per cent in costs, over time.

Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock