Dropbox aims to improve performance by expanding global private network

Dropbox has announced that it will expand its global private network by making its collaboration platform available on the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric and by launching six new points of presence across North America and Europe.

Vice President of Infrastructure at Dropbox, Akhil Gupta offered further insight on the company's expansion plan, saying:

“By rolling out network infrastructure across the globe over the last two years, we've improved performance and reliability for all of our users by allowing them to get more direct access to our data centers. The enhancements that we're announcing today will extend these benefits to even more users around the world.”

Dropbox is expected to launch its new points-of-presence in Atlanta, Denver, Berlin and Toronto during the first half of 2018 with Stockholm and Oslo launching during the second half of the year. By the end of this year, the company's infrastructure footprint will span 29 facilities in 12 countries in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Through additional infrastructure, Dropox will be able to reduce the number of ISPs user traffic has to travel through before reaching its data centres. This will help reduce latency and provider users with a more reliable experience when using the company's collaboration platform.

Dropbox will also allow users to peer with the company to gain access to fast, reliable bandwidth owned by the company. The company offers this service free of charge and already has thousands of peering partners worldwide.

Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock