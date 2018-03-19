Dropbox and BBC announce partnership

The BBC has chosen Dropbox as its partner for storage and collaboration for the entire workforce.

The Corporation has signed up for Dropbox Enterprise, and has already moved “large quantities” of data and teams from existing platforms to Dropbox.

“For a global organisation with offices and studios in most towns in the UK and major cities across the world, having technology that allows employees and teams to collaborate is absolutely essential,’’ said Dennis Woodside, Dropbox COO. ‘’We are delighted that the BBC selected Dropbox for employees to collaborate, keep its teams in sync, and work with partners outside the organisation.”

Earlier this month, Dropbox announced a deeper integration with Salesforce, ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), and before that – full Google Cloud integration.

With this partnership, users will be able to create, open and edit files built with Google (Docs, Sheets, Slides), that are saved into Dropbox. At the same time, users will be able to open and edit files from Dropbox directly in Google Sheets, Docs and Slides.

And finally, admins will be able to manage these files just like any other file stored in Dropbox.

“We want to make it easy for our users to work across devices with the tools they love,” said Tony Lee, VP of engineering at Dropbox. “This partnership with Google Cloud is one more way we're creating a unified home for content and the conversations around it. We're excited to work with Google to break down silos and centralise the information teams rely on every day.”

Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock