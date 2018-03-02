Dropbox announces full Google Cloud integration

Dropbox announced a new partnership with Google that will see it integrate its own service with that of Google Cloud.

With this partnership, users will be able to create, open and edit files built with Google (Docs, Sheets, Slides), that are saved into Dropbox. At the same time, users will be able to open and edit files from Dropbox directly in Google Sheets, Docs and Slides.

And finally, admins will be able to manage these files just like any other file stored in Dropbox.

“We want to make it easy for our users to work across devices with the tools they love,” said Tony Lee, VP of Engineering at Dropbox. “This partnership with Google Cloud is one more way we're creating a unified home for content and the conversations around it. We're excited to work with Google to break down silos and centralise the information teams rely on every day.”

“Our goal is to make G Suite accessible no matter what tools you bring to work, and these integrations help our shared customers better collaborate in the tools they use every day,” said Ritcha Ranjan, director, product management at Google Cloud. “Working with Dropbox to make our apps work better together helps our customers focus their time on work that matters.”

The integration is expected to go live in the second half of 2018. You can read more about it on the Dropbox blog.

Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock